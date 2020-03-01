Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Stock Holdings Raised by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 963,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the quarter. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd accounts for approximately 1.7% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 106,706 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 255,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 153,789 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 5,416.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 232,170 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 154,418 shares during the period.

HIO stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%.

In other Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,733,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,083,891.08.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

