Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Western New England Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. BidaskClub raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 196,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,530. The stock has a market cap of $239.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

In other news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.