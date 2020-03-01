Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 410.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,824 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 254.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WHR opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.17. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

