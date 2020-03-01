WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, ZB.COM and FreiExchange. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 91.6% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.03 million and approximately $176,274.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EXX, LBank, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

