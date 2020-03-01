Winding Tree (LIF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,011.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $1,011.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Winding Tree has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

