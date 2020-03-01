Winding Tree Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,071.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $1,071.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

