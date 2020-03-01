WINk Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. WINk has a market capitalization of $18.42 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001083 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.