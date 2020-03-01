Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $199.30 on Friday. Winmark has a one year low of $158.30 and a one year high of $215.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.36 and its 200 day moving average is $183.77. The company has a market capitalization of $766.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.23.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 250.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 175,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 45,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

