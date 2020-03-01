Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 652.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $130.56.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.87.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.