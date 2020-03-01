Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 71,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

WF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woori Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 1,961.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WF stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

