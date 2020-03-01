Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $172.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.48. Workday has a 1-year low of $151.06 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,716,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

