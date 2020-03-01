World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Short Interest Update

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

WRLD opened at $78.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.26. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. World Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $5,028,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

