Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,373 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $20,771,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 118,982 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 243.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 86,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.67. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $102.03 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Union Gaming Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

