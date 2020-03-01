X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $31,702.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00053285 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 51,977,183,493 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

