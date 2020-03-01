XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for XCel Brands’ earnings. XCel Brands reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that XCel Brands will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XCel Brands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XELB. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of XELB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. 10,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.46% of XCel Brands worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

