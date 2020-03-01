XEL (XEL) Market Capitalization Hits $665,653.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, XEL has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a market cap of $665,653.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000665 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000682 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official website is xel.org.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

