Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

