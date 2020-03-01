Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Short Interest Update

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 30th total of 9,230,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 515,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 570.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 125,742 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $2,593,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,287,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 50.23%.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.