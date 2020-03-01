XRP Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. XRP has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MBAex, Exmo, Coindeal and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.02610804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00222556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009416 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,072,785 coins and its circulating supply is 43,779,512,655 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Fatbtc, Liquid, DigiFinex, WazirX, Kraken, Coinbe, Kuna, ABCC, BitMarket, Bits Blockchain, Korbit, Bitso, GOPAX, B2BX, Coinsquare, Braziliex, BCEX, Koineks, Stellarport, Binance, Bitbank, Bitlish, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, CoinEgg, Coinone, Huobi, Bitstamp, FCoin, BTC Trade UA, BitFlip, Coindeal, Indodax, BTC Markets, Bithumb, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bitinka, BX Thailand, Sistemkoin, BtcTurk, C2CX, Gate.io, Covesting, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Ovis, Cryptomate, Koinex, Exrates, LakeBTC, BitBay, Coinrail, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Independent Reserve, Exmo, Cryptohub, Bitsane, Coinhub, OpenLedger DEX, Coinsuper, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Zebpay, Ripple China, MBAex, Bitbns, DragonEX, RippleFox, Tripe Dice Exchange, Poloniex, OTCBTC, Instant Bitex, CEX.IO and Gatehub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.