XYO Achieves Market Cap of $2.75 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, DDEX and KuCoin. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $3,020.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00497632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.06 or 0.06395526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00063319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011663 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, LATOKEN, KuCoin and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

