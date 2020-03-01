Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Short Interest Update

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 17,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 42.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Yeti from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Yeti in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of YETI opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yeti will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,507,384 shares of company stock valued at $398,477,348 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Yeti by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Yeti by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Yeti by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Yeti by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

