Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,302 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.06% of Yum China worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,709,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,810,000 after acquiring an additional 186,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Yum China by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,408,000 after purchasing an additional 947,056 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,740,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,584,000 after purchasing an additional 925,464 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,588,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.79 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

