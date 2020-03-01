Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aileron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 300,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 261.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 240,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150,833 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 167,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

