Zacks: Analysts Anticipate At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. At Home Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover At Home Group.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOME. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

NYSE:HOME opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $316.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. At Home Group has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth about $21,569,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in At Home Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,815,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 470,106 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in At Home Group by 360.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 270,831 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

