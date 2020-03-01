Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Genpact posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In related news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 4,455.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Genpact by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. 1,877,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Genpact has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $45.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

