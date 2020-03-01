Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

