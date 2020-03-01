Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce sales of $182.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.50 million and the highest is $185.90 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $173.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $750.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $762.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $792.80 million, with estimates ranging from $788.90 million to $796.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $10.54 on Friday. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

