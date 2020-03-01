Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) will report $119.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.52 million and the lowest is $119.19 million. Ship Finance International posted sales of $116.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full year sales of $473.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.35 million to $477.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $462.41 million, with estimates ranging from $454.08 million to $470.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ship Finance International.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of Ship Finance International stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Ship Finance International has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

