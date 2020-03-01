Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.17. Smart Sand also posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

SND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of SND traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 403,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,138. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.24. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 70,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 155,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.