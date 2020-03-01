Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will announce sales of $255.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.48 million and the lowest is $249.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $257.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE SHO opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.