Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TOWN stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 275,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 56.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 65,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

