Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to Post $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRTX shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,791,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 130,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 388,234 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 148,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTX opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 343.93 and a quick ratio of 343.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.34. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

