Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce $106.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Well Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.30 million and the highest is $107.70 million. US Well Services reported sales of $118.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full year sales of $528.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.40 million to $529.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $617.05 million, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $619.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Well Services.

Get US Well Services alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on USWS. Zacks Investment Research cut US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on US Well Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. US Well Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.55. US Well Services has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. Insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of US Well Services by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of US Well Services by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of US Well Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.