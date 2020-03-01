Zacks: Analysts Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.21). AC Immune posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AC Immune.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACIU. BidaskClub cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 107,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,392. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.08 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The firm has a market cap of $479.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 173,555 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AC Immune by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97,217 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

