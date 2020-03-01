Zacks: Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,266,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,001,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 219,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.