Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blackline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Blackline posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackline will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

BL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,412. Blackline has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,734. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,966,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,333,000 after buying an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,700,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,685,000 after buying an additional 150,078 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after buying an additional 380,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,845,000 after buying an additional 170,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

