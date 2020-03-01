Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.63. Hilton Grand Vacations also posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. 1,389,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.95. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $36.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

