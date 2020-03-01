Zacks: Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.88. Medpace posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70. Medpace has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

