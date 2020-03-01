Zacks: Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report sales of $52.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $53.10 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $49.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $210.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.00 million to $212.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $219.99 million, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $221.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEBO opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $605.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

