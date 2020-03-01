Zacks: Analysts Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report sales of $253.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.79 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $255.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

STL stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

