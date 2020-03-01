Zacks: Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verra Mobility.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $89,594.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,192,000 after acquiring an additional 196,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Verra Mobility by 439.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 369,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock remained flat at $$15.18 on Friday. 2,518,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,298. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

