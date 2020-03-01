Zacks: Analysts Set $10.50 Price Target for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $10.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Park City Group an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

