Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to Post $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,297,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,169. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.14 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,278,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

