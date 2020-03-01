Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to post sales of $5.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.93 million to $6.00 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $6.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $22.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.18 million to $25.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.83 million, with estimates ranging from $21.67 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 58.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $14.26 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $250.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $5,471,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.