Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report $2.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $2.60 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $11.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,935,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,740,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,648 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.