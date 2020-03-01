Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) will report sales of $147.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.85 million and the highest is $150.47 million. Empire State Realty Trust posted sales of $143.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year sales of $593.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.76 million to $608.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $622.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

