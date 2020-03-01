Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will announce sales of $277.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $285.10 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $277.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

STAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,888 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,638,000 after purchasing an additional 240,691 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,467.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

