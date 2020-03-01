Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $15.03. 251,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,083. The company has a market capitalization of $429.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

In other news, Director David Z. Paull bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,648 shares in the company, valued at $612,184.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry A. Moore bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,997.00. Insiders bought 12,552 shares of company stock valued at $202,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 69,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

