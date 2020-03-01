Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortis’ earnings. Fortis posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortis will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortis.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. Howard Weil raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC cut Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

FTS stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 865,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Fortis has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,292,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Fortis by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 890,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,994,000 after purchasing an additional 185,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,052,000 after purchasing an additional 130,783 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Fortis by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 879,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,519,000 after purchasing an additional 263,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 451,266 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

