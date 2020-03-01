Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Foundation Building Materials posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBM. ValuEngine cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 545,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,645. The company has a market capitalization of $659.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

